Ramaphosa appoints Siyabonga Cwele to head Home Affairs

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa appoints Siyabonga Cwele to head Home Affairs

ANC insiders say he chose someone from KwaZulu-Natal to avoid further friction within the fragmented party ahead of the 2019 elections.

FILE: Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: GCIS.
59 minutes ago

DURBAN - It appears President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted not to rock the African National Congress (ANC) by opting for a party elder in Siyabonga Cwele to replace Malusi Gigaba as Home Affairs minister.

ANC insiders say he chose someone from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to avoid further friction within the fragmented party ahead of the 2019 elections.

The ANC in KZN is still licking its wounds after failing to secure a position in the party's top six at the December elective conference. That faction backed Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of the conference and lost.

Cwele, like Gigaba, was seen to be part of former President Jacob Zuma’s faction, and the swop will be seen as appeasing the former president’s group amid claims of a purge.

These assertions were fuelled by the removal of former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo earlier this year and later, Gigaba’s resignation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made 3 changes to his cabinet on Thursday

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA