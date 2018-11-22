Ramaphosa appoints Siyabonga Cwele to head Home Affairs

ANC insiders say he chose someone from KwaZulu-Natal to avoid further friction within the fragmented party ahead of the 2019 elections.

DURBAN - It appears President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted not to rock the African National Congress (ANC) by opting for a party elder in Siyabonga Cwele to replace Malusi Gigaba as Home Affairs minister.

ANC insiders say he chose someone from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to avoid further friction within the fragmented party ahead of the 2019 elections.

The ANC in KZN is still licking its wounds after failing to secure a position in the party's top six at the December elective conference. That faction backed Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma ahead of the conference and lost.

Cwele, like Gigaba, was seen to be part of former President Jacob Zuma’s faction, and the swop will be seen as appeasing the former president’s group amid claims of a purge.

These assertions were fuelled by the removal of former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo earlier this year and later, Gigaba’s resignation.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)