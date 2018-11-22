President Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 3pm

The Presidency says these changes have been occasioned by the death of Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa and the recent resignation of Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is to announce a reshuffle of his Cabinet today.

The presidency says he’ll make an announcement at the Union Buildings at 3pm.

Rumours of a reshuffle have been swirling ever since the resignation of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba nine days ago.

Gigaba’s resignation as Home Affairs Minister the day before the deadline set by the Public Protector for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against him for lying under oath in the Fireblade saga sparked immediate speculation of a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

The Presidency has now confirmed that Ramaphosa will be making an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Gigaba’s post is not the only vacancy in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

The position of Environmental Affairs Minister has also been vacant since September when Edna Molewa succumbed to a viral infection.

It’s unclear whether Ramaphosa will simply fill these posts, or make further changes.

Eyewitness News understands he would prefer to wait until after next year’s elections for a major Cabinet shake-up.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says he doesn't expect any major changes.

"It is unlikely that you're going to have a major shake-up especially ahead of elections because the ANC is also trying very hard to balance the internal unity and the public expectations."