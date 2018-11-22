NPA: 'No evidence proves Vlakfontein murder accused Mabaso threatened by Khupe'

The pair has been remanded in different prisons since Mabaso made the startling allegations earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s found no evidence to support claims by Vlakfontein murder suspect Ernest Mabaso that his co-accused Fita Khupe is threatening his life.

The two men are expected to proceed with their bail applications on Thursday at the Protea Magistrates Court after it was transferred from Lenasia due to power cuts.

They are accused of killing a family of seven and burying them at their home under a pile of sand.

The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “It will be upon Ernest to bring to the attention of the IO that he is receiving further threats so that the IO decides on how to proceed forward with his detention.

