NPA: 'No evidence proves Vlakfontein murder accused Mabaso threatened by Khupe'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

NPA: 'No evidence proves Vlakfontein murder accused Mabaso threatened by Khupe'

The pair has been remanded in different prisons since Mabaso made the startling allegations earlier this month.

Ernest Mabaso appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on 5 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Ernest Mabaso appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on 5 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s found no evidence to support claims by Vlakfontein murder suspect Ernest Mabaso that his co-accused Fita Khupe is threatening his life.

The pair has been remanded in different prisons since Mabaso made the startling allegations earlier this month.

The two men are expected to proceed with their bail applications on Thursday at the Protea Magistrates Court after it was transferred from Lenasia due to power cuts.

They are accused of killing a family of seven and burying them at their home under a pile of sand.

The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “It will be upon Ernest to bring to the attention of the IO that he is receiving further threats so that the IO decides on how to proceed forward with his detention.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA