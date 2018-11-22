Ndabeni-Abrahams to take over merged Communications Department

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will now be in charge of steering two departments and deal with a number of challenges, including the SABC crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has an expanded portfolio, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to merge the Communications Department and that of Telecommunications and Postal Services Department - a move that will be welcomed by industry and the broadcast sector.

Ramaphosa says the merger will take effect after next year's elections.

This will restore things to the way they were before former President Jacob Zuma split the departments in 2014 when he massively expanded his Cabinet.

Young and ambitious, Ndabeni-Abrahams served as deputy minister for the Communications Department under Faith Muthambi and famously fell out with her boss, complaining to Zuma that Muthambi was sidelining her and treating her like a personal assistant.

Ndabeni-Abrahams moved to Telecommunications and Postal Services as deputy to Siyabonga Cwele in early 2017.

She will now be in charge of steering two departments and deal with a number of challenges.

These include the crisis at the South African Broadcasting Corporation, as well as the country’s long-stalled migration from analogue to digital television and a looming spectrum auction set for next year.

Born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, Ndabeni-Abrahams came to Parliament in 2009, rising swiftly through the ranks. She threw her weight behind Ramaphosa’s campaign to get elected as ANC leader.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)