Ndabeni-Abrahams to take over merged Communications Department
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will now be in charge of steering two departments and deal with a number of challenges, including the SABC crisis.
CAPE TOWN - Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has an expanded portfolio, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to merge the Communications Department and that of Telecommunications and Postal Services Department - a move that will be welcomed by industry and the broadcast sector.
Ramaphosa says the merger will take effect after next year's elections.
This will restore things to the way they were before former President Jacob Zuma split the departments in 2014 when he massively expanded his Cabinet.
Young and ambitious, Ndabeni-Abrahams served as deputy minister for the Communications Department under Faith Muthambi and famously fell out with her boss, complaining to Zuma that Muthambi was sidelining her and treating her like a personal assistant.
Ndabeni-Abrahams moved to Telecommunications and Postal Services as deputy to Siyabonga Cwele in early 2017.
She will now be in charge of steering two departments and deal with a number of challenges.
These include the crisis at the South African Broadcasting Corporation, as well as the country’s long-stalled migration from analogue to digital television and a looming spectrum auction set for next year.
Born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, Ndabeni-Abrahams came to Parliament in 2009, rising swiftly through the ranks. She threw her weight behind Ramaphosa’s campaign to get elected as ANC leader.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet reshuffle
-
President Ramaphosa makes 3 changes to Cabinet
-
President Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 3pm
-
[ALERT] President to oppose DA bid to force him to fire Bathabile Dlamini
-
D-day for president to decide on retaining Bathabile Dlamini in Cabinet
-
DA to lay criminal charges against EFF, Malema over alleged VBS payments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.