Mother says she learnt about daughter's alleged sex abuse in media

She says the day she discovered what had happened at the school, she confronted her daughter who confirmed that she was one of the dozens of pupils who were allegedly sexually abused at the school.

JOHANNESBURG – A Soweto mother has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court she learnt through the media that her daughter's school was embroiled in allegations of sexual abuse.

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.

The woman's eight-year-old daughter was molested, allegedly by the former scholar patrol guard. She was shocked to see her daughter's school in the news.

The eight-year-old girl told the court that the accused attacked her inside his guardhouse and covered her mouth so no one could hear her cry.

The young girl's mother testified that the 58-year-old man threatened to hurt her daughter's family if she told anyone about the alleged abuse.

The trial has been postponed until Friday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)