Mother says she learnt about daughter's alleged sex abuse in media

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mother says she learnt about daughter's alleged sex abuse in media

She says the day she discovered what had happened at the school, she confronted her daughter who confirmed that she was one of the dozens of pupils who were allegedly sexually abused at the school.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A Soweto mother has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court she learnt through the media that her daughter's school was embroiled in allegations of sexual abuse.

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.

The woman's eight-year-old daughter was molested, allegedly by the former scholar patrol guard. She was shocked to see her daughter's school in the news.

She says the day she discovered what had happened at the school, she confronted her daughter who confirmed that she was one of the dozens of pupils who were allegedly sexually abused at the school.

The eight-year-old girl told the court that the accused attacked her inside his guardhouse and covered her mouth so no one could hear her cry.

The young girl's mother testified that the 58-year-old man threatened to hurt her daughter's family if she told anyone about the alleged abuse.

The trial has been postponed until Friday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA