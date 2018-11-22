Popular Topics
Metrorail urged to up security after CT child (6) wounded by stone throwers

The incident happened on Tuesday when a mother and her two children were on a train from Cape Town to Kapteinsklip. Stones thrown from outside the train hit the boy on the head.

Cape Town train station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Commuters have called on Metrorail to do more to ensure the safety of train passengers after a six-year-old child has wounded by stone throwers.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a mother and her two children were on a train from Cape Town to Kapteinsklip.

While travelling between Heideveld and Bonteheuwel stations, stones thrown from outside the train hit the boy on the head.

Commuter Ricky Mabee, who witnessed the incident and captured pictures on his cell phone, says passengers were shocked and immediately rushed to assist the mother.

Mabee has urged Metrorail to ensure broken windows are replaced to avoid such incidents.

“The kid was looking through the window, doing what kids do and then a train comes past, and a few seconds later we start hearing these banging sounds against the side of the train, that’s when people started taking cover and a few seconds later we just heard the child crying and the mom ran with the child.”

Metrorail says train windows have been targeted by vandals for decades.

The operator says windows are fixed or replaced on an ongoing basis dependent on stock.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

