Man arrested for allegedly torching MyCiTi bus in Milnerton

The City of Cape Town's Robbie Roberts says millions of rand in damage was caused.

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested for allegedly torching a MyCiTi bus near Milnerton on Wednesday night.

The bus was en route to the Omuramba station when three men boarded the vehicle. They then started a fire.

“The community and security managed to identify one of the suspects and with the assistance of the community, the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police. The suspect was detained at Milnerton police station. The estimated value of the damage is R35 million.”

Since an illegal strike among some MyCiTi employees started in October, several buses have been targeted.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)