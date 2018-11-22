Makwetu: 'New law means officials can't escape consequences by resigning'

The Public Audit Amendment Act gives Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu the power to refer irregularities for further investigation and to launch a process to recover lost funds lost.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is pinning his hopes on the implementation of the Public Audit Amendment Act, which will allow him to crack down on irregular and fraudulent state spending.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the new law just days before Makwetu released his report on the audit outcomes for national and provincial government departments and state entities on Wednesday.

The new law gives Makwetu the power to refer irregularities for further investigation and to launch a process to recover lost funds lost.

The Auditor-General says the Public Audit Act Amendment Act means that responsible officials won’t be able to escape the consequences of turning a blind eye to financial irregularities by resigning their jobs.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, for as long as it is identified and can be pointed to, the fact that it was during the time you were accounting officer… the trend of that transaction will follow you wherever you’ve ended up after you leave the place where this material irregularity was identified."

He also routinely recommends remedial action in audit reports, which often go unheeded. The Act is set to change that.

