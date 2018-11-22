Lungisa Fuzile: 'Zuma was connected to Guptas'
Former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile told the state capture commission that when he was at Treasury, it became clear that former President Jacob Zuma was connected to the Guptas.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile has testified there was a connection between what the Gupta's and former President Jacob Zuma wanted and were doing.
Lungisa took the witness stand at the state capture commission on Wednesday.
He says when Nhlanhla Nene was fired in 2015 as Finance Minister, the African National Congress (ANC)'s head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana told him that Treasury would receive a Gupta minister who would come with advisor's anointed by the family.
Fuzile says that when he was at Treasury, it became clear Zuma was connected to the Guptas.
“I was starting to get a picture that there was a connection between what the Guptas wanted and the president of the country wanted and was doing.”
He explained why he believes so.
“The removal of people and their replacement with people who would have either suggested by the Guptas or connected to the Guptas.”
Fuzile also told the commission that when Des van Rooyan arrived at Treasury to replace Nene, it was clear that he wasn't even familiar with the people he brought in as advisors.
