Lotto Results: Wednesday 21 November 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 21 November are as follows.

Lotto results: 10, 22, 27, 36, 46, 52 Bonus: 39

LottoPlus results: 9, 19, 28, 30, 31, 32 Bonus: 13

LottoPlus2 results: 5, 6, 16, 18, 24, 34 Bonus: 46

