[LISTEN] How gentrification tears apart communities with historical values

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

[LISTEN] How gentrification tears apart communities with historical values

| This week, Bo-Kaap residents protested over the developments in the area because they felt they were insensitive to the needs and heritage of the community.

CAPE TOWN – Bo-Kaap saw its residents violently clash with police over gentrification developments in the area.

Residents protested over the developments in the area because they felt they were insensitive to the needs and heritage of the community.

The reconstructing and renovation of inner-city buildings often results in many residents, who live in these areas, unable to afford these often high-priced buildings and the lifestyle that comes with it.

Speaking to CapeTalk, lecturer on urban geography Laura Nkula-Wenz says many communities with rich historical value are torn apart by economic forces.

“This, again, is a traumatic experience for many people.”

Nkula-Wenz also cites the government’s lack of communication with community members with the urban renewal of their areas.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA