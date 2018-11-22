[LISTEN] How gentrification tears apart communities with historical values
CapeTalk | This week, Bo-Kaap residents protested over the developments in the area because they felt they were insensitive to the needs and heritage of the community.
CAPE TOWN – Bo-Kaap saw its residents violently clash with police over gentrification developments in the area.
The reconstructing and renovation of inner-city buildings often results in many residents, who live in these areas, unable to afford these often high-priced buildings and the lifestyle that comes with it.
Speaking to CapeTalk, lecturer on urban geography Laura Nkula-Wenz says many communities with rich historical value are torn apart by economic forces.
“This, again, is a traumatic experience for many people.”
Nkula-Wenz also cites the government’s lack of communication with community members with the urban renewal of their areas.
Listen to the audio above for more.
