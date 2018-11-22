[LISTEN] How gentrification tears apart communities with historical values

CapeTalk | This week, Bo-Kaap residents protested over the developments in the area because they felt they were insensitive to the needs and heritage of the community.

CAPE TOWN – Bo-Kaap saw its residents violently clash with police over gentrification developments in the area.

Residents protested over the developments in the area because they felt they were insensitive to the needs and heritage of the community.

The reconstructing and renovation of inner-city buildings often results in many residents, who live in these areas, unable to afford these often high-priced buildings and the lifestyle that comes with it.

Speaking to CapeTalk, lecturer on urban geography Laura Nkula-Wenz says many communities with rich historical value are torn apart by economic forces.

“This, again, is a traumatic experience for many people.”

Nkula-Wenz also cites the government’s lack of communication with community members with the urban renewal of their areas.

