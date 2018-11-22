Lentegeur residents demand CT address high water bills
Disgruntled residents stood at the doors of the sub-council office in Lenteguer, demanding answers from officials regarding high water bills.
MITCHELLS PLAIN - Lenteguer residents are demanding that the City of Cape Town address and corrects their unusually high water bills.
On Wednesday, residents picketed outside the municipal office in Mitchells Plain to highlight their grievances.
Disgruntled residents stood at the doors of the sub-council office in Lenteguer demanding answers from officials regarding high water bills.
Residents say they just can't cope and want the municipality to correct their accounts.
Zulpha Salie says her water bill has increased over the past few months and will go as high as R2,000 a month.
“We take photos of the meter every month, but it stays the same. We try to save water... I’ve got four 300 litres of drums in my backyard.”
Pensioner Elizabeth Pearce says she's at her wit's end, with her water bill rising to R9,400 since February from its usual R200 a month.
“I am just mad. The city that is supposed to work for us and they’re forever overcharging us. Where does it come from?”
The city's Sheval Arendse encouraged the demonstrators to visit the office for assistance, saying he hasn't received any correspondence from the concerned residents.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 3pm
-
Former soccer star arrested for allegedly running drug lab in Randfontein
-
DA to lay criminal charges against EFF, Malema over alleged VBS payments
-
Lungisa Fuzile: 'Zuma was connected to Guptas'
-
Insurance ombud stands by ruling in Denise Ganas claim
-
Gordhan: 'The public and the world need to know what went wrong under Zuma'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.