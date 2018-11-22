Lentegeur residents demand CT address high water bills

Disgruntled residents stood at the doors of the sub-council office in Lenteguer, demanding answers from officials regarding high water bills.

MITCHELLS PLAIN - Lenteguer residents are demanding that the City of Cape Town address and corrects their unusually high water bills.

On Wednesday, residents picketed outside the municipal office in Mitchells Plain to highlight their grievances.

Residents say they just can't cope and want the municipality to correct their accounts.

Zulpha Salie says her water bill has increased over the past few months and will go as high as R2,000 a month.

“We take photos of the meter every month, but it stays the same. We try to save water... I’ve got four 300 litres of drums in my backyard.”

Pensioner Elizabeth Pearce says she's at her wit's end, with her water bill rising to R9,400 since February from its usual R200 a month.

“I am just mad. The city that is supposed to work for us and they’re forever overcharging us. Where does it come from?”

The city's Sheval Arendse encouraged the demonstrators to visit the office for assistance, saying he hasn't received any correspondence from the concerned residents.

