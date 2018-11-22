Popular Topics
Key witness in Pietropaolo murder trial expected to take stand

Enzo Pietropaolo facing two counts of murder for allegedly killing his wife and his own father last year.

FILE: Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of the murder of his wife Manuela in her Brackenhurst home. Picture: bankofathens.co.za
FILE: Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of the murder of his wife Manuela in her Brackenhurst home. Picture: bankofathens.co.za
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A key witness in the murder trial of Enzo Pietropaolo is expected to take the stand at the High Court in Johannesburg when the trial resumes on Thursday.

The trial began last week with ten witnesses taking the stand, including the accused's youngest son.

The 63-year-old is facing two counts of murder for allegedly killing his wife and his own father last year.

The court has heard dramatic testimony about the murder of Pietropaolo's father.

This includes the fact that the accused was the last person to be seen in his father's house on the day of his murder.

The court also heard there was an apparent robbery that went wrong in the house, which Pietropaolo was sharing with his father and younger sibling.

However, nothing was taken from the house except two firearms, one of which is believed to have been used to kill Pietropaolo's wife, Manuela, eight months after his father's murder.

Manuela's sister testified that there was no arrangement for the accused to be at his wife's house on the night she was murdered.

More witnesses are expected to testify in the next few days.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

