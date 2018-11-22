Popular Topics
Journo says he didn't see Zim soldiers fire the bullet that killed man

The commission of inquiry headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe is looking into the Zimbabwean post-election violence.

FILE: Army officials patrolled the streets during election protests in Zimbabwe on 1 August 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Army officials patrolled the streets during election protests in Zimbabwe on 1 August 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
3 hours ago

HARARE - The question of whether the army shot dead protesters during post-election unrest in Zimbabwe has come under the microscope.

The commission of inquiry headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe is looking into the violence.

A journalist has on Thursday testified that while he witnessed a man die, he didn't see soldiers fire the bullet that killed him.

This isn’t the kind of testimony that will be welcomed by many in Zimbabwe, where most are convinced soldiers shot and killed six people on the first of August.

Maynard Manyowa, who’s written for the Daily Maverick, was the first journalist to appear before the commission of inquiry.

Manyowa said he followed soldiers in the streets of Harare that day and saw them firing into the air.

But he says that while he witnessed one bystander being shot and fatally wounded, he didn’t see any soldiers nearby.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights gave very a different take, arguing that it was safe for the commission to conclude that the army shot and killed the six victims.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

