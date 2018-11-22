Increasing food, petrol, transport prices fueling crime - activist group
Local
A fuel price cut is expected next month, but food prices continue to rise.
CAPE TOWN - An activist group says that poverty-stricken residents are resorting to crime, as food, transport and fuel costs rise.
A fuel price cut is expected next month, but food prices continue to rise.
Achmat Abrahams from the People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases said: “Poverty, at the end of the day, needs to decline because people resort to crime and you don’t really have an excuse for crime. But this is the reality; people don’t have money, they don’t have work… they’re going to resort to some sort of criminal activity.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.