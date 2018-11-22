Increasing food, petrol, transport prices fueling crime - activist group

A fuel price cut is expected next month, but food prices continue to rise.

CAPE TOWN - An activist group says that poverty-stricken residents are resorting to crime, as food, transport and fuel costs rise.

Achmat Abrahams from the People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases said: “Poverty, at the end of the day, needs to decline because people resort to crime and you don’t really have an excuse for crime. But this is the reality; people don’t have money, they don’t have work… they’re going to resort to some sort of criminal activity.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)