Hawks comb property belonging to ex-Kaizer Chiefs player after drug raid
The man was arrested along with three others on Wednesday when the police’s Crime Intelligence and Anti-Gang Unit raided his plot in Hillside.
RANDFONTEIN - The Hawks are combing a property in Randfontein on the West Rand for evidence where a former soccer star turned businessman has allegedly been running a drug laboratory.
Machines used to produce drugs and a truck containing a liquid chemical which is yet to be tested have been found.
The property belonging to the former soccer star has been cordoned off with yellow tape as investigators from the Hawks gather evidence.
A white truck which authorities say contains an unknown liquid has also been taped off.
Eyewitness News visited the premises. At first glance, the property appears to be a small farm with some animals including geese and calves inside the yard.
Inside the plot authorities discovered a number of containers full of chemicals and machines used to manufacture mandrax.
Back at the Randfontein police station, the former Kaizer Chiefs player is being processed with three others.
The suspects can only be named after appearing in court on Friday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
