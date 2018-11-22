Gordhan: 'The public and the world need to know what went wrong under Zuma'

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he’s glad he’s had the chance to tell the country and the world about the corruption and state capture that occurred under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Gordhan concluded his testimony at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

The minister used his closing address to respond to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) allegations that his daughter, Anisha, benefited financially from the government through companies she was involved in.

He clarified that the businesses Anisha Gordhan was involved in were owned by Investec, the bank she worked for.

Gordhan says he happy he had a chance to tell the commission what really happened during Jacob Zuma’s tenure as president.

“The public and the world needs to know what went wrong under President Zuma, that corruption and capture actually occurred.”

He says there are more people that will come to the hearings to also talk about their experience.

“I’m just the first of one of many who will come to the commission. I’m glad I was able to make a small contribution. Now I’m tired, so I need to go rest a bit.”

He has challenged his detractors to come to the commission with their allegations against him and present it under oath.

The EFF claims that eight government departments have confirmed to the party they have done business with companies where Anisha was a director.

"She joined Investec Bank Limited, the private equity division, in 2007 and resigned in late 2017. The private equity division at Investec invested in privately held companies on behalf of Investec Bank Limited - not on her own behalf. Investec, that is the bank concerned, therefore, is the owner of the shares that they buy."

He says his daughter did not benefit financially from these companies.

"She did not benefit financially in anyway and did not benefit from any director fees. The fees wrote to the bank, not to her. She was not a member of the management or executive teams of these businesses."

Gordhan says the attacks on his family are unfair.

He says he is willing to be criticised, attacked and corrected, but he's challenged his detractors to do so at the commission under oath.

‘ATTACKS WON’T DETER COMMISSION’

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has responded to the attacks on the state capture commission, saying the inquiry will not be deterred from its important work by detractors.

Zondo says there are people who are against the state capture commission.

“There can be no doubt that within the country one can find certain people who would not like this commission to continue [and] would not like this commission to succeed.”

He has sent this message to those attacking the commission.

“There’s a job to be done for the country and we will do it. We accept that in doing so there are certain risks, but we will do the job [and] we will not be deterred.”

The deputy chief justice says people who want to assist the commission must not be deterred by what is being said by those attacking it.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)