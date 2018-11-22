Golden Arrow to look at 'covert' measures to combat bus robberies
Earlier this week, two armed men robbed passengers on a bus travelling from Cape Town to Mitchells Plain.
CAPE TOWN - Bus service Golden Arrow says it's looking at additional covert measures to combat bus robberies.
The company says there have been seven robberies on buses this month.
Golden Arrow is now offering a reward of R50,000 for information that leads to arrests and convictions.
The company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says they are working with police to implement interventions, some of which are covert.
Passengers have been requesting CCTV cameras, a panic button for drivers and even security on buses.
Dyke-Beyer says they are careful about revealing details of security plans.
She says to at this point their focus is on arrests and prosecutions.
The bus company has 1,100 buses operating in the city - transporting about 200 thousand passengers.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
