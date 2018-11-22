Germany's 'killer nurse' tells families of over 100 victims 'sorry'
Prosecutors say he was motivated by vanity, to show off his skills at saving human lives, and by simple 'boredom'.
BERLIN - A German former hospital nurse who has admitted to killing more than 100 patients in his care apologised onThursday to victims' grieving relatives.
"If I knew a way that would help you, then I would take it, believe me," Niels Hoegel (41) said at his trial, according to national news agency DPA.
"I am fully convinced now that I owe every relative an explanation," said the bearded, heavyset defendant.
"I am honestly sorry."
Hoegel, Germany's worst post-war serial killer, has already spent nearly a decade in prison on a life term for six other patient deaths but has now admitted to 100 more killings.
He has confessed to giving patients drug overdoses because he enjoyed the thrill of trying to reanimate them at the last moment.
Prosecutors say he was motivated by vanity, to show off his skills at saving human lives, and by simple "boredom".
At the start of the trial last month in the northern city of Oldenburg, presiding judge Sebastian Buehrmann said the main aim was to establish the full scope of the murder spree that was allowed to go unchecked for years at two German hospitals.
Prosecutors say at least 36 patients were killed at a hospital in Oldenburg where he worked, and about 64 more at a clinic in nearby Delmenhorst, between 2000 and 2005.
More than 130 bodies of patients who died on Hoegel's watch have been exhumed, in a case investigators have called "unprecedented in Germany to our knowledge".
Investigators say the final toll could top 200 but fear they might never know because the bodies of many possible victims were cremated.
Popular in World
-
South Korea closes biggest dog slaughterhouse complex
-
Macron advised to return looted African art treasures
-
Israeli-American jailed 10 years for anti-Semitic bomb threats
-
EU, UK agree draft on 'ambitious' post-Brexit ties
-
Circle of life: Plastic pollution and the food chain
-
Kim and Kanye donate $500,000 to California wildfire relief efforts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.