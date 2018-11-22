Popular Topics
Gauteng Safety MEC Nkosi-Malobane to attend sentencing of taxi rapist

Lebogang Mokoena used a minibus to lure, rape, kidnap and rob passengers in what later became known as the 'Quantum Rapes'.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane will on Thursday morning attend the sentencing proceedings of taxi serial rapist Lebogang Mokoena at the Palm Ridge High Court in Katlehong.

Mokoena used a minibus to lure, rape, kidnap and rob passengers in what later became known as the “Quantum Rapes".

The incidents happened around Booysens, Soweto, Roodepoort and Orange Farm.

He was found guilty last month on 42 various counts and has pleaded guilty on all charges.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

