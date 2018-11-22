Fuzile: 'Des van Rooyen wasn’t interested in handover meeting with Nene
After just a few days in office, then-President Jacob Zuma was persuaded to remove little known Van Rooyen to replace him with Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile has told the state capture commission of inquiry that Des van Rooyen was never interested in a handover meeting with Nhlanhla Nene when he was appointed to the finance ministry.
Nene was fired by former President Jacob Zuma in December 2015.
After just a few days in office, Zuma was persuaded to remove little known Van Rooyen to replace him with Pravin Gordhan.
On Wednesday, Fuzile revealed to the commission that when Nene was fired, African National Congress (ANC) head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwane told him that he would receive a Gupta minister who will come with advisors appointed by the family.
Fuzile was asked by evidence leader Vincent Malema why the handover didn’t happen.
WATCH: Lungisa Fuzile continues giving evidence at state capture inquiry
