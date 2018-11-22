Former soccer star arrested for allegedly running drug lab in Randfontein
JOHANNESBURG – A former soccer star has been arrested for allegedly running a drug laboratory in Randfontein on the West Rand.
The man was arrested together with his three workers on Wednesday when the police's Crime Intelligence and Anti-Gang unit raided a property in the area.
Police say machines used to produce mandax and a truck containing a liquid chemical, which is yet to be determined, were found.
Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says: "The police had been observing the place for some time and then as soon as they were satisfied with the evidence they gathered, they applied for a search warrant which was effected in the early hours of yesterday morning.
"Forensic services were called to the scene and apparently going through the evidence which will be analysed. And the value of the laboratory will be determined also."
Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Stefan Schutte has commended the police for the discovery.
The value of the clandestine drug laboratory will be determined by forensics as soon as they are done with their analyses.
The suspects are facing a charge of manufacturing drugs and the case will be investigated by the DPCI.
#sapsHQ Forensic Science Laboratory at clandestine drug laboratory raided in Randfontein collecting evidence. Value of the clandestine drug laboratory will be determined. #DrugsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/zzX7jxdWlx pic.twitter.com/WSIXyprUfy— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 21, 2018
#sapsHQ Clandestine drug laboratory raided in Randfontein, four suspects arrested. #SAPS Acting National Commissioner, Lt Gen Stefan Schutte has commended Crime Intelligence, #Hawks and Gauteng Province #AntiGangUnit. #DrugsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/zzX7jxdWlx pic.twitter.com/7QfclGm28Q— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 21, 2018
