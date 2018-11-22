Fired MyCiTi bus workers demand meeting with CT Mayor Dan Plato

The fired employees are still demanding to be insourced by the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Fired MyCiTi staff members are demanding a meeting with Mayor Dan Plato.

A group of former staffers protested at the civic centre on Wednesday. They forced their way into the building, prompting a lockdown.

Even though some protesters have been dismissed by their vehicle operating companies, they are still demanding to be insourced by the City of Cape Town.

Others who participated in the unprotected strike but have returned to work have received written warnings.

Speaking on behalf of protesters, EFF regional secretary Banzi Dambuza says they'll continue demonstrations.

“All they want is to be insourced and they come in and they work.”

The city says it cannot insource workers because it has a standing agreement with vehicle operating companies until 2025.

Dozens of workers have already been fired and replaced to ensure that the MyCiTi service can continue.

The strike has coincided with attacks on MyCiTi buses, with three torched and three others damaged since the start of the industrial action last month.

