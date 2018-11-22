Family of NW pupil (7) stabbed to death still reeling from shock
Seven-year-old Shelton Karuweruwe was attacked in the bathroom of his primary school on Wednesday morning allegedly by a grade 11 boy from another school.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the grade 1 pupil who was stabbed to death at his North West primary school say they're still reeling from shock.
It’s understood the suspect had been in a relationship with child's older sister.
The provincial Education Department visited the little boy's family on Thursday to offer their support.
His aunt Nothisa Nongo battled to hold back her tears.
“He was our last born and we were wishing for him to be a good boy, and he was a very good boy.”
