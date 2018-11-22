-
EC serial rapist handed 3 life sentences & 205 years in jail
Luvuyo Malawana Mananga was found guilty of a string of rapes and other offences committed varying from kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
CAPE TOWN - A serial rapist has been sentenced to three life sentences and 205 years’ imprisonment at Bhisho High Court in the Eastern Cape.
Luvuyo Malawana Mananga (38) was found guilty of a string of rapes and other offences committed varying from kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and pointing a gun at some of his victims.
The man is famously known for stalking and preying on young women and schoolgirls in Mdantsane and East London for years.
The police’s Khaya Tonjeni said: “The provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, lieutenant-general Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the sentence and extended her gratitude to individuals, groups and organisations within the community who continue to support and offer help and counselling to the sexual offence victims as well as members of the public who report such occurrences, including testifying when requested.”
