Des van Rooyen was in the dark about roles of his advisers, Fuzile tells inquiry

Lungisa Fuzile talks about a meeting Van Rooyen called him into in which he was asked to appoint Ian Whitley and Mohamed Bobat, but Van Rooyen wasn’t even sure himself which roles the two would play.

JOHANNESBURG- Former National Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile has told the state capture commission that former Finance Minister Des van Rooyen was unsure about the roles the advisers he came with would play.

Fuzile was testifying at the commission for a second consecutive on Thursday.

On Wednesday, he revealed that on the day Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister in 2015, the African National Congress’s head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana told him Treasury would receive a "Gupta minister" who would come with advisers appointed by the family.

Fuzile told the commission about a meeting Van Rooyen called him into in which he was asked to appoint Ian Whitley and Mohamed Bobat, but Van Rooyen wasn’t even sure himself which roles the two would play.

“We walked in and he said ‘could you appoint these two gentlemen. And then pointing towards Mr Bobat, he said ‘this one is chief of staff’… Mr Bobat said no, he was going to be the adviser and said the other one [Whitley] is going to be the chief of staff.”

This prompted Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to make an observation.

“If he had appointed himself, he couldn’t make a mistake because he would know which one he had appointed, isn’t it?”

Fuzile responded: “That is a reasonable observation.”

What Fuzile has suggested with this is that Whitely and Bobat were parachuted to Treasury, allegedly by the Guptas and Van Rooyen didn’t even know them.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)