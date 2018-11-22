DA to lay criminal charges against EFF, Malema over alleged VBS payments

According to the 'Daily Maverick', the EFF received more than R1.8 million from VBS, with the funds flowing from two sources acting as fronts.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will lay criminal charges against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema and other senior members of the party on Thursday.

This comes after a Daily Maverick report found that Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu allegedly knowingly and directly benefited from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

According to the Daily Maverick's Pauli van Wyk, who was on the Karima Brown Show on Wednesday night, the EFF received more than R1.8 million from VBS, with the funds flowing from two sources acting as fronts.

“R1.8 million in total is not the only funds that went to the EFF, there are more, for various reasons. But the current investigation only focused on a few payments but there’s definitely more money we’ve not spoken about yet.”

Malema allegedly received R430,000 in three instalments which he is believed to have spent on a luxury Sandown property where he lived from 2012 but has now reportedly been transferred to the EFF.

Van Wyk says that Advocate Dali Mpofu was aware of the purchasing of the property.

"I can be able to say that Mr Mpofu partially had deals done with this person and they had intricate knowledge in buying the house."

The EFF has not been available for comment as yet. However, Shivambu has tweeted refuting the claims.