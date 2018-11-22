D-day for president to decide on retaining Bathabile Dlamini in Cabinet

In September the Constitutional Court found Bathabile Dlamini was reckless and grossly negligent in handling the payment of social grants when she was Social Development Minister.

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to announce changes to Cabinet, it’s been confirmed that today is also the deadline for him to say whether or not he will oppose the Democratic Alliance’s legal challenge over his decision to keep Minister Bathabile Dlamini in his executive.

The opposition party approached the courts after Ramaphosa retained both Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba in his Cabinet after becoming president of the country in February, seeking an order declaring the appointments of both ministers "unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid" after they were found to have lied under oath.

Attorney Elzanne Jonker, who’s acting for the DA in the matter, has told Eyewitness News that Ramaphosa has until close of business today to file notice of his intention to oppose the party’s application.

While Malusi Gigaba resigned as Home Affairs Minister, the DA is still seeking an order declaring Dlamini’s appointment as Minister of Women in the Presidency unlawful.

The follows the Constitutional Court’s damning findings against the former Social Development Minister.

In September it ruled that Dlamini should pay 20% of her legal costs for the social grants debacle out of her own pocket.

The court also said the National Prosecuting Authority should decide whether or not Dlamini should be charged with perjury for lying under oath.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko told Eyewitness News, "We'll respond to the attorneys before the end of the day and will make a statement in that regard. I don't want to speak on it right now."