CT police raid nets illegal ivory worth R2.5m, abalone

CAPE TOWN – A man has been arrested for the possession of illegal ivory products worth more than R2 million in Milnerton Ridge.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

In a separate raid, officers also apprehended a suspect at another house in the area after they found more than 360 units of abalone.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: "The police raided the first address and they found an abalone with an estimated street value of R184,000. In the second address, the police found ivory products with an estimated street value of R2.5 million."