Cosatu 'unhappy' with Ramaphosa keeping Dlamini, Mokonyane in Cabinet

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is not entirely happy with changes to Cabinet, with the federation telling Eyewitness News that a reshuffle that means Ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane get to keep their jobs is not “going to solve much”.

The reaction comes as the president filed notice to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s legal bid seeking to declare Dlamini’s appointment invalid.

Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla says while the federation welcomes Ramaphosa including more women in his executive, it’s not happy that Dlamini and Mokonyane remain in Cabinet.

“A reshuffle that leaves people like Dlamini and Mokonyane inside his own executive is not really going to solve much if you consider the fact that these people are still surrounded by scandals, they will remain an albatross around his neck.”

Pamla says Cosatu leaders made their feelings very clear to the president when he consulted them on the changes.

“When we were briefed by the president on this reshuffle, we did raise the elephant in the room.”

Earlier on Thursday, two ANC national executive committee members close to Dlamini told EWN Ramaphosa would “see flames if he removed her”.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)