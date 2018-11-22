Cosatu 'unhappy' with Ramaphosa keeping Dlamini, Mokonyane in Cabinet
The reaction comes as the president filed notice to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s legal bid seeking to declare Bathabile Dlamini’s appointment invalid.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is not entirely happy with changes to Cabinet, with the federation telling Eyewitness News that a reshuffle that means Ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane get to keep their jobs is not “going to solve much”.
The reaction comes as the president filed notice to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s legal bid seeking to declare Dlamini’s appointment invalid.
Cosatu’s Sizwe Pamla says while the federation welcomes Ramaphosa including more women in his executive, it’s not happy that Dlamini and Mokonyane remain in Cabinet.
“A reshuffle that leaves people like Dlamini and Mokonyane inside his own executive is not really going to solve much if you consider the fact that these people are still surrounded by scandals, they will remain an albatross around his neck.”
Pamla says Cosatu leaders made their feelings very clear to the president when he consulted them on the changes.
“When we were briefed by the president on this reshuffle, we did raise the elephant in the room.”
Earlier on Thursday, two ANC national executive committee members close to Dlamini told EWN Ramaphosa would “see flames if he removed her”.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet reshuffle
-
President Ramaphosa makes 3 changes to Cabinet
-
[ALERT] President to oppose DA bid to force him to fire Bathabile Dlamini
-
President Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 3pm
-
D-day for president to decide on retaining Bathabile Dlamini in Cabinet
-
DA to lay criminal charges against EFF, Malema over alleged VBS payments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.