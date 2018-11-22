Cosatu: President Ramaphosa consulted with us on Cabinet reshuffle

The president will be making changes to the executive following the death of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa and the resignation of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

DURBAN - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has confirmed to Eyewitness News that President Cyril Ramaphosa consulted the labour federation ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa will be making changes to the executive following the death of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa and the resignation of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Losi says they met with Ramaphosa on Tuesday. She, however, would not be drawn on who would be filling the vacancies.

“We did not have major issues with what he has raised. Of course, we shared a few ideas on how the issue can be dealt with in certain positions, but there were no fundamental differences,” Losi said.

She added that Cosatu was happy that as alliance partners, they were not just consulted on the eve of the president’s reshuffle and were given an opportunity to give their input.

Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma faced criticism for not consulting alliance partners when he changed his executive.

“Importantly, he (Ramaphosa) did not convene us and consult us on the eve of the reshuffle.”

The executive changes expected at 3pm at the Union Buildings will be Ramaphosa’s second since assuming office in February.

Losi is leading a march against retrenchments and gender-based violence in Pietermaritzburg in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

It's her first visit to the province for a mass industrial protest since her election in September.