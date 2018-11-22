Popular Topics
Cosatu 'appalled' by Sapu's decision to challenge anti-gang unit deployment

Sapu is concerned there was no consultation before the unit was sent to gang-ridden areas as prescribed by the Safety and Security Sectoral Council.

Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape says it is shocked that the South African Policing Union (Sapu) is challenging the deployment of the anti-gang unit.

Sapu is concerned there was no consultation before the unit was sent to gang-ridden areas as prescribed by the Safety and Security Sectoral Council.

The union says it understands the need for the unit and it is not against it, but would rather prefer the South African Police Service follows proper procedures before continuing to roll out the service.

However, Cosatu's provincial secretary Melvyn de Bruyn has accused the police union of playing political games with the lives of residents affected by crime.

“As Cosatu, we are appalled by the decision of Sapu, trying to interdict this whole process. We find it very strange that they do it on the eve of the festive season while Sapu is aware of the amount of crime in our areas.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

