Cosatu 'appalled' by Sapu's decision to challenge anti-gang unit deployment
Sapu is concerned there was no consultation before the unit was sent to gang-ridden areas as prescribed by the Safety and Security Sectoral Council.
CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape says it is shocked that the South African Policing Union (Sapu) is challenging the deployment of the anti-gang unit.
Sapu is concerned there was no consultation before the unit was sent to gang-ridden areas as prescribed by the Safety and Security Sectoral Council.
The union says it understands the need for the unit and it is not against it, but would rather prefer the South African Police Service follows proper procedures before continuing to roll out the service.
However, Cosatu's provincial secretary Melvyn de Bruyn has accused the police union of playing political games with the lives of residents affected by crime.
“As Cosatu, we are appalled by the decision of Sapu, trying to interdict this whole process. We find it very strange that they do it on the eve of the festive season while Sapu is aware of the amount of crime in our areas.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet reshuffle
-
President Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle at 3pm
-
D-day for president to decide on retaining Bathabile Dlamini in Cabinet
-
[ALERT] Reserve Bank raises repo rate 25 basis points to 6.75%
-
President Ramaphosa makes 3 changes to Cabinet
-
Cosatu: President Ramaphosa consulted with us on Cabinet reshuffle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.