Consumers prefer shopping online on Black Friday, research finds

JOHANNESBURG - As many South Africans anxiously await the massive Black Friday sales set to drop this coming Friday, research is showing that more consumers are choosing to shop online.

PayPal Holdings, which operates online payments systems, shows that more people are looking for a convenient, hassle-free shopping experience.

Last year saw some online shopping platforms including Takealot crash.

Sure Kamhunga from the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa's is reminding shoppers to stick to their budgets.

"Our advice is to advise consumers to buy only what they wish to buy and avoid buying unnecessary goods which will result in buyer’s remorse and regretting why the bought the goods."

