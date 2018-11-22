Chris Zylka wants Paris Hilton's engagement ring back
Chris Zylka reportedly wants Paris Hilton's engagement ring back even though it was a gift from celebrity jeweller Michael Greene to the DJ and socialite.
The Leftovers star reportedly wants his former fiancee to give him back the piece of jewellery but Hilton has no plans to do so as it was a gift from a friend of hers, celebrity jeweller Michael Greene.
A source close to the couple told the New York Post's Page Six column: "The ring is hers."
However, a spokesperson for the star insists Zylka did buy the ring and "has his own money".
Meanwhile, sources previously claimed that Hilton's wedding to Zylka was "never going to happen".
They said: "This wedding was never going to happen. They never had an engagement party and Chris' parents never even met Paris' parents. They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date. No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding and she just didn't think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris ... They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship moved very fast, and she realised it wasn't right for her. She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends."
However, the news will come as a shock to some as Hilton had previously admitted she has "never felt happier" than she has been since becoming engaged to her fiancé Zylka.
She explained: "I just have never felt happier in my life and I feel like I'm glowing and just feel, I don't know, just like a woman, just like an adult. I feel like my life is finally just starting."
Whilst Zylka gushed: "I think she's one of the most intellectual women I've ever met, just taking advice from her in every aspect. I think the better question is what don't you like and there's nothing ... I think the most nervous time for me was asking her father for her hand in marriage. I did it the traditional way. I was nervous. I think he kind of expected it, so it wasn't too bad."
