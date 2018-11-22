Case of double murder-accused Rameez Patel continues

Earlier this week, his brother Razeen testified that the accused told him to hide a box containing evidence linking him to the murder of his wife.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of double murder-accused Rameez Patel is expected to continue in the Polokwane High Court on Thursday.

The 30-year-old businessman is on trial for the murder of his wife Fatima.

She was found dead at their Polokwane apartment in 2015.

Earlier this week, his brother Razeen testified that the accused told him to hide a box containing evidence linking him to the murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says a second witness Thabo Mafora is expected to corroborate this when he takes the stand.

“He was sent to give the box which had the clothes, toys, handbag and the gun which was used on the day Fatima was killed by Rameez Patel,” Malabi-Dhzangi said.

