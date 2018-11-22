Banyana’s Jane: 'The win sends a message to others'
Banyana Banyana had six goal scorers: Thembi Kgatlana (2), Linda Motlhalo, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Jermaine Seoposenwe and second-half substitutes Refiloe Jane and Amanda Mthandi.
CAPE TOWN – Banyana Banyana put themselves in a good position to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2018 Women’s Afcon after convincingly beating Equatorial Guinea 7-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.
Banyana Banyana had six goal scorers: Thembi Kgatlana (2), Linda Motlhalo, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Jermaine Seoposenwe and second-half substitutes Refiloe Jane and Amanda Mthandi.
Vice-captain Jane said she was grateful to have grabbed a goal.
"If the team wins, everyone wins. I am happy that I was on the scoresheet because it was one aspect of my game I was working on. So I’m happy I am reaping the fruits."
The win sees them move to the top of Group B on six points, while Nigeria, who defeated Zambia 4-0 in an earlier match, are second on three points – level with Zambia, but the Super Falcons have a better goal difference.
Jane feels the next match will be tough but knows Banyana will be respected.
“The win today gives us confidence, looking at the margins we won by, it sends a message to the other teams. We are expecting a very good game, very tight. If you look at the history between the teams, we know that Zambia are not easy to beat.”
Popular in Sport
-
World Rugby chief calls for more cards for dangerous tackles
-
Banyana crush Equatorial Guinea to take group lead
-
Mercedes's Wolff promises 'show for the fans' at season finale
-
Blitz maintain 100% MSL record
-
Welbeck injury could force Arsenal into January spending
-
Three arrested for illegal sale of Telkom Knockout tickets in Durban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.