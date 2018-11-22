Banyana’s Jane: 'The win sends a message to others'

Banyana Banyana had six goal scorers: Thembi Kgatlana (2), Linda Motlhalo, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Jermaine Seoposenwe and second-half substitutes Refiloe Jane and Amanda Mthandi.

CAPE TOWN – Banyana Banyana put themselves in a good position to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2018 Women’s Afcon after convincingly beating Equatorial Guinea 7-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

Banyana Banyana had six goal scorers: Thembi Kgatlana (2), Linda Motlhalo, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Jermaine Seoposenwe and second-half substitutes Refiloe Jane and Amanda Mthandi.

Vice-captain Jane said she was grateful to have grabbed a goal.

"If the team wins, everyone wins. I am happy that I was on the scoresheet because it was one aspect of my game I was working on. So I’m happy I am reaping the fruits."

The win sees them move to the top of Group B on six points, while Nigeria, who defeated Zambia 4-0 in an earlier match, are second on three points – level with Zambia, but the Super Falcons have a better goal difference.

Jane feels the next match will be tough but knows Banyana will be respected.

“The win today gives us confidence, looking at the margins we won by, it sends a message to the other teams. We are expecting a very good game, very tight. If you look at the history between the teams, we know that Zambia are not easy to beat.”