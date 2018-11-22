Banyana crush Equatorial Guinea to take group lead

The team now have a firm grip in the group with two straight wins, with the first coming against the defending champions Nigeria in their first game last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana trashed a beleaguered Equatorial Guinea side 7-1 in their second match of the African Women’s Championship Group B match at the South Coast Stadium in Ghana on Wednesday night.

Desiree Ellis’s ladies now have a firm grip in the group with two straight wins, with the first coming against the defending champions Nigeria in their first game last week.

It was always going to be tough for Equatorial Guinea, who gained late entry into the competition through a successful appeal against the fielding of an illegible player, which ultimately forced Kenya out of the tournament.

Although Banyana didn’t impose themselves as well as they would have wanted in the first half, they did open the scoring from the penalty spot after an Equatorial Guinea player handled in the box. Linda Motlalo duly stepped up and converted to give the South Africans the lead in the 18th minute.

It didn’t take long for Banyana to celebrate again as Nompumelelo Nyandeni found the back of the net three minutes later, extending the lead to 2-0.

Banyana then went into a bit of a lull for the rest of the first half and were punished by Equatorial Guinea right on the stroke of half-time as they pulled a goal back for a 2-1 scoreline at the break.

Ellis must have had some stern words with her ladies at the halftime break as they came out firing in the second half.

Kgaelebane Mohlakoana gave way for Refiloe Jane and the vice-captain made her presence felt immediately, scoring from a lovely pass from Thembi Kgatlana to restore the two-goal margin.

Kgatlana turned from provider to goalscorer minutes later to make it 4-1 and Banyana were beginning to flex their muscles.

Kgatlana continued to impress in the tournament as she grabbed her second of the night and third in the competition, pulling the South Africans away quickly.

Amanda Mthandi and Jermaine Seoposenwe rounded off the scoring to give Banyana Banyana a resounding 7-1 win over Equatorial Guinea and lifts them from second to first on the group after Nigeria redeemed their shock 1-0 loss to South Africa with a comfortable 4-0 win over previous group leaders Zambia in the earlier game.

The Equatorial Guinea thrashing has Banyana one step away from reaching the semifinal stage of the tournament, with Zambia in the way of them making a clean sweep of the group phase.