Bail application in Vlakfontein murder case moved to Protea Magistrates Court

JOHANNESBURG – The bail application of two men accused of killing seven people in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg will now be heard by a new magistrate in the Protea Magistrates Court.

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe are seeking to apply for bail on various charges but power outages at the Lenasia Magistrates Court have forced the case to be transferred.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe says the constant delays are infringing on the rights of the accused to get a fair bail hearing.

The two men have been remanded in custody since they were arrested last month.

Their bail application was set down for two days but electricity issues hampered this.

Van der Merwe says she would be breaking the law if she didn't transfer the matter to the Protea Magistrate’s Court.

The two suspects are accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein last month.

