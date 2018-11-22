EFF: ‘Appointment of Ndabeni-Abrahams shows confidence in young black women’
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is the minister of the newly merged Departments of Communications and Telecommunications and Postal Services.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed the ministerial appointment of Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, describing it as a statement of confidence in young black women who are often left out in decisions of power.
Abrahams is the minister of the newly merged Departments of Communications and Telecommunications and Postal Services.
Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the red berets are also pleased the two departments which were split by former President Jacob Zuma in 2014 have been reintegrated.
“And really a backward decision which was based on patronage of ANC factions. This reconciliation is a welcome development.”
However, Ndlozi says the party is disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained and recycled individuals such as ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini.
Ndlozi says this demonstrates Ramaphosa doesn’t put the interest of the people of this country first.
“Placing them above those of political parties, squabbles [and] factions. Why do you still have characters like Bathabile Dlamini in the Cabinet?”
