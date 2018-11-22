ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s changes to Cabinet

The changes were brought about by the passing of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa and the resignation last week of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the president's changes to his Cabinet, saying it shows his commitment to the renewal of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made two ministerial changes and has appointed one new minister to his Cabinet.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday afternoon at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The ANC said in a statement: “The African National Congress welcomes and appreciates the announcement of a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa as it shows his determination to continue on the path of hope and renewal.

“The appointment of the three ministers demonstrate a commitment both in deeds and in action to intergenerational mix and experience. The ANC congratulates all our comrades who have been deployed to fulfil various responsibilities and that it will be all hands on deck as we prepare for decisive victory in 2019.”

Ramaphosa said he was mindful of the need to have a resolute and stable Cabinet.

The president announced that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will now be in charge of two portfolios, reducing his Cabinet which has been heavily criticised for being bloated.

“I have also decided to merge the ministries of Communications and of Telecommunications and Postal Services into a single Ministry of Communications under new Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.”

Those ministries are critical, given the uncertain future faced by the SABC to ensuring South Africa's long overdue digital migration and the opening up of the spectrum to ensure greater access to the internet.

Ramaphosa explains the reasons behind this merger.

“This move is going to ensure that we have better alignment and coordination on matters that are critical to the future of our economy in the context of the fourth industrial revolution.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)