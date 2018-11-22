ANC stalwarts condemn EFF, BLF attacks on state capture inquiry

ANC stalwarts and veterans have accused the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Black First Land First of trying to undermine the legitimacy of the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congres s (ANC)’s stalwarts and veterans have condemned attacks on the Zondo state capture inquiry and have thrown their support behind the work of the commission.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, they've accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Black First Land First (BLF) of trying to undermine the legitimacy of the inquiry.

They warned EFF leader Julius Malema is unfairly targeting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his predecessor Barbara Hogan who both recently testified at the commission.

The stalwarts and veterans say the utterances of the EFF and BLF are a distraction from the important work the state capture commission is doing.

They say it undermines institutions of democracy, threatens free speech and diverts attention away from the evidence given to the commission.

The veterans say if such attacks are allowed to continue against those giving evidence, it will set a dangerous precedent.

They also called on the ANC and South Africans to condemn the actions of the red berets and the BLF.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)