Amcu urges striking Sibanye-Stillwater workers to protest peacefully

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has urged all parties involved in the Sibanye-Stillwater strike to protest peacefully.

Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that one employee was killed and others were injured during overnight protests at its South African gold operations.

Amcu treasurer-general Jimmy Gama says they've reported the incidents of violence to mine management and have written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.

Gama says they will also talk to the Minister of Mineral Resources to try to resolve the issues.

“We further wrote a letter to the honourable Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, urging him to intervene on this matter and to try and get the parties together to talk and try to find a solution.”

Amcu downed tools on Wednesday night after wage talks with the company broke down.

