[ALERT] Reserve Bank raises repo rate 25 basis points to 6.75%
The repo rate has been at 6.5% since March this year when it was cut by 25 basis points.
PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will increase by 25 basis points to 6.75% per annum.
The repo rate has been at 6.5% since March this year when it was cut by 25 basis points.
South Africans have been hit hard by increased fuel prices and a rising cost of living, but economists agree there are a few signs that the worst may be over.
Kganyago warned following the monetary policy committee's last meeting of the possibility of rising inflation due to increased fuel prices.
However, the Automobile Association has predicted that the country will see substantial price decreases next month, providing relief to consumers and helping to bring down the cost of living.
Added to this, inflation for October rose only slightly to 5.1%, just below market expectations. This was from 4.9% the month before and is still within the Reserve Bank's target of 3 to 6%.
Kganyago says inflation is a major concern and the Reserve Bank would rather take action now.
“Monetary policy actions will continue to focus on anchoring inflation expectations near the mid-point of the inflation target range in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth.”
Popular in Business
-
Des van Rooyen was in the dark about roles of his advisers, Fuzile tells inquiry
-
AA cautions motorists over expected December fuel price drop
-
Siyabonga Gama loses court bid to overturn Transnet axing
-
Insurance ombud stands by ruling in Denise Ganas claim
-
Cash-strapped South Africans brace for interest rate announcement
-
BP to invest $1bn in SA, including refinery upgrade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.