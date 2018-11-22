Popular Topics
[ALERT] President to oppose DA bid to force him to fire Bathabile Dlamini

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to argue in the papers that he is opposing the legal challenge in defence of his executive powers to appoint ministers.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has confirmed it has filed notice to oppose the DA's legal bid to force President Ramaphosa to fire Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Ramaphosa is expected to argue in the papers that he is opposing the legal challenge in defence of his executive powers to appoint ministers.

The Presidency will also argue that the application is in no way a defence of Dlamini who was found by the Constitutional Court to have misled the court in the Sassa social grant payment saga.

The president had until the close of business on Thursday to respond to the DA's court application.

While Malusi Gigaba resigned as Home Affairs Minister, the DA is still seeking an order declaring Dlamini’s appointment as Minister of Women in the Presidency unlawful.

This follows the Constitutional Court’s damning findings against the former Social Development Minister.

In September it ruled that Dlamini should pay 20% of her legal costs for the social grants debacle out of her own pocket.

The court also said the National Prosecuting Authority should decide whether or not Dlamini should be charged with perjury for lying under oath.

More details to follow.

Timeline

