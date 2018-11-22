AfriForum’s Nel: 'We want to prove big companies can be held accountable'
The head of AfriForum's private prosecutions wing Advocate Gerrie Nel says they want to prove that "corporate bullies" like Ford are not above the law.
JOHANNESBURG – The head of AfriForum's private prosecutions wing Advocate Gerrie Nel says they want to prove that "corporate bullies" like Ford are not above the law.
Nel announced on Wednesday that AfriForum will take over the case of a man who died in a burning Ford Kuga almost three years ago.
Reshall Jimmy died in December 2015 after his Ford Kuga caught alight while he was on holiday in the Western Cape.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute, saying that it was waiting for a formal inquest to take place, which has now been scheduled for February next year.
Ford offered a settlement but this was rejected by the family.
Nel says they want to prove that big companies can be held accountable.
"It’s not so much us wanting to prosecute, we just want to make sure that there’s equality for the law and that even people like Ford can be prosecuted if there’s a case against them."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Le Roux's Momentous Turnaround
-
Gordhan: 'The public and the world need to know what went wrong under Zuma'
-
Lungisa Fuzile: 'Zuma was connected to Guptas'
-
Long-term insurance ombud weighs in on Momentum matter
-
Parliament to oppose AfriForum court bid over land expropriation
-
Grade 1 learner stabbed to death at North West school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.