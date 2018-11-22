AfriForum’s Nel: 'We want to prove big companies can be held accountable'

The head of AfriForum's private prosecutions wing Advocate Gerrie Nel says they want to prove that "corporate bullies" like Ford are not above the law.

Nel announced on Wednesday that AfriForum will take over the case of a man who died in a burning Ford Kuga almost three years ago.

Reshall Jimmy died in December 2015 after his Ford Kuga caught alight while he was on holiday in the Western Cape.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute, saying that it was waiting for a formal inquest to take place, which has now been scheduled for February next year.

Ford offered a settlement but this was rejected by the family.

Nel says they want to prove that big companies can be held accountable.

"It’s not so much us wanting to prosecute, we just want to make sure that there’s equality for the law and that even people like Ford can be prosecuted if there’s a case against them."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)