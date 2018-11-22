AA cautions motorists over expected December fuel price drop

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) is warning motorists not to celebrate the upcoming expected petrol price drop just yet as oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia could result in oil supply restrictions as we move into 2019.

They could potentially escalate prices even more.

The AA's Layton Beard said: "So, while the picture is looking good going into December, we will always caution motorists that every savings they are realising in December, they should keep for 2019 in case the price of fuel goes up again in January and in proceeding months."

Fuel prices are expected to dip in two weeks, according to the unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

Petrol is expected to decline by R1.50 per litre with diesel going down by about 90 cents and illuminating petrol by 85 cents.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)