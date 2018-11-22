AA cautions motorists over expected December fuel price drop
The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) is warning motorists not to celebrate the upcoming expected petrol price drop just yet as oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia could result in oil supply restrictions as we move into 2019.
CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) is warning motorists not to celebrate the upcoming expected petrol price drop just yet as oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia could result in oil supply restrictions as we move into 2019.
They could potentially escalate prices even more.
The AA's Layton Beard said: "So, while the picture is looking good going into December, we will always caution motorists that every savings they are realising in December, they should keep for 2019 in case the price of fuel goes up again in January and in proceeding months."
Fuel prices are expected to dip in two weeks, according to the unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.
Petrol is expected to decline by R1.50 per litre with diesel going down by about 90 cents and illuminating petrol by 85 cents.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Makwetu: 'Financial outlook for most state-owned entities bleak'
-
Cash-strapped South Africans brace for interest rate announcement
-
Long-term insurance ombud weighs in on Momentum matter
-
Makwetu: 'New law means officials can't escape consequences by resigning'
-
I was told Treasury would have a 'Gupta minister', says Fuzile on Nene axing
-
No quick fix to Eskom's problems, says CEO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.