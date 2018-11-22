3 doctors wounded in Limpopo hospital shooting
PSA is laying the blame on the Department of Health for allegedly failing to provide adequate security at the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Association (PSA) has condemned the wounding of three doctors in a shooting at Letaba Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The doctors are currently in hospital after they were attacked during a suspected robbery.
It is believed two gunmen gained entry at a back fence and robbed them of their belongings.
The PSA is laying the blame on the Department of Health for allegedly failing to provide adequate security at the hospital after a nurse was stabbed 15 times in August.
PSA Limpopo spokesperson John Teffo said: “…And now we’ve got this state security which is inadequate and the attitude of the department is not that which really demonstrates that they care about the lives of employees.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
