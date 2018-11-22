3 doctors wounded in Limpopo hospital shooting

PSA is laying the blame on the Department of Health for allegedly failing to provide adequate security at the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Association (PSA) has condemned the wounding of three doctors in a shooting at Letaba Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The doctors are currently in hospital after they were attacked during a suspected robbery.

It is believed two gunmen gained entry at a back fence and robbed them of their belongings.

PSA Limpopo spokesperson John Teffo said: “…And now we’ve got this state security which is inadequate and the attitude of the department is not that which really demonstrates that they care about the lives of employees.”

