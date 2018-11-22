2 CT children caught in suspected gang crossfire in hospital

In one shootout in Manenberg, an 11-year-old was shot in the stomach while a 12-year-old Elsies River girl was shot and wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Two children are in hospital after being shot during suspected gang shootouts in Cape Town.

An 11-year-old-boy was shot in the stomach in Manenberg on Tuesday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “He was transported to hospital for treatment, and the suspect was arrested and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court.”

In a separate shooting on the same day, a 14-year old girl was shot and wounded in Elsies River.

