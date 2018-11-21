Zuma backs Moyane, says Nugent commission exceeded mandate

Zuma made the submission in an affidavit filed in Moyane's Constitutional Court application to review and set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint the commission.

PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma has come out in support of former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane saying that it was never his intention for the Nugent commission of inquiry to with deal with employment-related matters.

Ramaphosa acted on retired Judge Robert Nugent’s recommendations and fired Moyane last month.

Zuma says the commission of inquiry exceeded its mandate because it was never his intention or contemplated that the commission would deal with employment contracts.

He adds it was never envisaged that such a commission would submit interim recommendations, the like of which cost Moyane his job.

Moyane has advanced similar arguments in his Constitutional Court application, saying that the commission exceeded its mandate by dealing with matters related to his employment when such issues ought to be exclusively handled by a disciplinary panel.

It’s unclear on what authority Zuma believes his arguments have any legal weight in this review application, considering it was Ramaphosa who established the Nugent Commission and approved its terms of reference.

