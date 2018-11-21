Welbeck injury could force Arsenal into January spending
Welbeck, often used as a backup striker by manager Unai Emery, underwent two operations after suffering a broken ankle against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League earlier this month.
BENGALURU - Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi has admitted that forward Danny Welbeck’s long-term injury could force the Premier League club to recruit in the January transfer window.
Welbeck, often used as a backup striker by manager Unai Emery, underwent two operations after suffering a broken ankle against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League earlier this month.
While Sanllehi agreed that Welbeck’s latest setback could give youngster Eddie Nketiah a chance to establish himself in the squad, he did not rule out the idea of venturing into the transfer market.
“This is absolutely something unplanned,” Sanllehí told The Independent. “I am not saying that is a green light to go to the market because we have some very good players who may now get further opportunities, such as Eddie Nketiah.
“So we need to see. We are in November so it is a good time to start analysing what options we have in the market.”
No time frame has been set for Welbeck’s return to action, although the England international could be out until the end of the campaign when his contract expires at the Emirates.
“We are sad for Danny and he knows he has all the support from the club,” Sanllehi added.
The former Manchester United striker has been restricted to 126 appearances since moving to Arsenal in 2014, most notably through two long-term knee injuries.
Popular in Sport
-
Last-gasp Tau rescues Bafana
-
Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick pleased with growth of squad
-
Three arrested for illegal sale of Telkom Knockout tickets in Durban
-
Dludlu: 'We learnt a lot at U17 Women's World Cup'
-
Win over Woods worth more than $9m, says Mickelson
-
British sprinter Levine gets four-year doping ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.